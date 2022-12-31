Lagos monarch’s wife championing communal support for education

Globally, the Yuletide season is acknowledged to be a period of sacrifice and giving. These are the time honoured essence of Christmas and New Year festivities for Christian adherents who are celebrating the season. For non-Christians, the season provides the occasion for sober reflection with respect to their achievements as well as failure in the outgoing year. Such reflection could be personal or collective.

For those who are communal and public spirited, it (Yuletide period) provides the needed opportunity to give back to the society as a token of appreciation for all the successes attained in the outgoing year. This forms the basis for a Christmas Party organized by the wife of the traditional of Imeke Kingdom in the Badagry Division of Lagos State, Mrs. Olaseni Fafowora-Ogabi who hosted children in the community to festive celebrations to commemorate Christmas, the festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ. The donor is the wife of Oba Abraham Adebowale Olatunji Ogabi, the Ajagun, Oyinkilu 1 of Imeke Kingdom in the Badagry Division of Lagos.

Gaily dressed, children from all the nooks and crannies of the community thronged the premises of St. Peters Anglican Primary School very close to the sprawling palace in Imeke. The occasion which is the second of its kind provided an opportunity for Fafowora-Ogabi to present gifts to the children just as she also presented furnishing materials to enhance learning of pupils who are studying in the school. Addressing the elated pupils, she stated that the gesture is a token and that she hopes to scale up the philanthropic gesture when her proposed foundation takes off, saying “As we speak now, my focus is with this school but when the NGO takes off, I will add other schools to the current one that I am extending my hands of fellowship to.” Fafowora-Ogabi stated that she was moved by the plights of the pupils attending the school when she visited the school which is very close to the palace.

“This prompted me to provide them with desks and tables to help in their learning aspirations and I am happy that the necessary impacts have been made in that direction, this has prompted me to do more and I will continue to do more for schools within the jurisdiction of my husband,” she told Saturday Telegraph. A former teacher, she also stated that the gesture was informed by her unqualified love for children whom she described as future leaders who should be properly equipped for the future. She expressed her delight that the gesture has continued to improve enrolment figures in the schools, adding that she opted to repeat the gesture of providing furnishings for the school given the fact that the deficit gaps have not been met.”

She stated that her efforts have been solely financed by her and her children who have provided the needed financial help to assist her in her endeavours. On hand to receive the materials was the Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Olufunlayo Fatoki who was joined by some management staff of the Badagry Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) led by the Director of Planning, Mr. Amos Alaka who came along with the School Service Officer, Mr. Salami Egunjobi and scores of community leaders and traditional leaders within and outside the community.

Responding to the gesture in a chat with newsmen, a visibly elated Fatoki thanked the donor and God for the opportunity provided by the occasion, saying it would go a long way in learning in the school. On the impact of the programme, “I can tell you that from our records with regards to enrolment, we have witnessed so much improvement in the upsurge and one of the major reasons for this is the enhanced environment for which our Olori has assisted us with.” She added that the gesture would further enhance enrolment of pupils in the school as seen from the previous efforts.

