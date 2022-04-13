Metro & Crime

Lagos Monthly Rental Policy: LASRERA parleys lawyers in real estate sector on amended law

… Says every real estate transaction must begin and end with lawyers

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has met with Lawyers practising in real estate sector to deliberate on the newly amended LASRERA Law, examine its impacts on real estate practitioners and explore the benefits inherent in the state government’s proposed Monthly Rental Scheme and how residents can key into the initiative.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Stakeholders Forum which was in conjunction with the Construction Projects and Infrastructure Committee of the section on Business Law, Nigerian Bar Association, on Thursday at Victoria Island, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka underscored the crucial role expected to be played by lawyers in making the implementation of the new law easy. She said that it became imperative for Lawyers to be well guided by the provisions of the law so as to enable them give professional advice to their potential clients in the area of property and real estate business transactions.

The Special Adviser, who decried the level of fraud perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals in the state’s real estate industry, mentioned that most fraudulent Real Estate transactions do not engage Lawyers from inception of such transactions to closing. She, however, stressed that the LASRERA Law was reviewed in order to regulate and bring sanity to the Real Estate Sector, as well as all transactions therein, stressing that the role of property Lawyers is to protect the interest of all parties in any Real Estate Transaction, as Legal professionals.

“Real Estate transactions have relevant processes with necessary documents required for the preparation of specific property business transaction in the sector. “In Real Estate transactions, Lawyers and Real Estate Agents offer completely different services, Real Estate Agent is involved in the process of buying/selling properties or rental services while all paper works are handled by a Lawyer as prescribed by the Law.

“To this end, our perspectives and experiences as Learned Professionals will make these deliberations and recommendations impactful while meeting International best practices in the Real Estate Market of the Lagos State Government, “the Special Adviser explained. Speaking on the proposed Monthly Rental Policy Scheme, the Special Adviser noted that the scheme is a social investment program of Lagos State government to alleviate suffering of residents seeking comfortable shelters, stressing that the state government would not compel any Landlord to subscribe to this initiative. In his key note address, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN expressed optimism about the new law, saying that it was designed to bring sanity into the sector and weed out touts that have made a lot of gains fraudulently from the sector.

 

