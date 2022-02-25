News

Lagos Motor Boat Club member appeals judgement affirming exclusion

Akeem Nafiu

A member of the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Babajide Coker, yesterday asked the Court of Appeal in Lagos to reverse a lower court judgement that struck out his suit seeking to sack the club’s trustees over his exclusion from the club’s 2020 election. Mr. Coker filed his appeal in suit FHC/L/CS/578/2021 following his dissatisfaction with the judgement of Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos, delivered on February 21, 2022. Coker had last year dragged the Registered Trustees of the Lagos Motor Boat Club to court over his alleged wrongful expulsion and commuted suspension from the club.

In the suit filed on June 16, 2021, he averred that his wrongful expulsion which was later converted to six months suspension robbed him of the opportunity to vie for the post of Duty Officer in the club’s 2020 election. The suit filed on his behalf by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), has the Registered Trustees of the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Dr. Dapo Majekodunmi, Mr Babajide Balogun, Babashola Alokolaro, Ladi Ani-Mumuney, Prince Francis Awogboro and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as 1st to 7th respondents respectively.

 

