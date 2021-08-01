Business

Lagos Motor Fair showcases 2021 Ford Explorer

One of the highlights of the recent Lagos Motor Fair was when the leading auto dealership in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc introduced the all new Ford Explorer which took place in Lagos.

 

Speaking at the fairground, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group expressed excitement at the company’s participation in the fair.

In his words, “we are excited to showcase all the variants of our Ford brand at this fair to the delight of everyone that visited our stand; most especially the new Ford Explorer on display with all its unique features that has been one of the most sorted after through the duration of the fair and beyond.”

 

“The platform equally was a perfect place where we showcased the Ford Escape that is currently on a special promotional discount – nearly up to two million naira for every purchase, amongst other packages.

 

“To complete the total package we offered at the fair was to give finance scheme support to discerning prospects as a way to ease ownership of any of our vehicles through any of our finance partners like Coscharis Mobility and Polaris Bank.

With as low as 10 per cent to 30 per cent initial payment of the principal amount of any vehicle of your choice, you are good to drive home your dream vehicle with the finance partners that will help complete the full payment based on agreed terms and conditions attainable.”

