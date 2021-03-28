News

Lagos moves against air pollution, procures effluent treatment plants

·       Respite for industries, factoriesAs part of the moves to check air pollution in the state and reduce discharge of hazardous air and waste water, the Lagos State government has unveiled a mini effluent treatment plant that would determine toxicity of industrial effluents before being released into the atmosphere.

With the unveiling of the effluents treatment plant and Air Monitoring Station located at six different locations, industries without capacity to test their effluents and industrial, hazardous wastewater in the state can now test and ensure that only safe waste and effluent are released into the atmosphere.
The air quality measurement stations located at LASEPA Headquarters, Alausa, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Lekki, Abesan Estate, Ipaja, University of Lagos, Akoka, Jankara, Lagos Island and in Ikorodu will measure the air quality across its locations and aid better policy formulation on the environment in the State.
Speaking while unveiling facilities which also featured the commissioning of Digital E-Library and a hybrid vehicle, the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the new additions will empower the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to be better positioned to perform its regulatory roles.
Bello said: “This Mini Effluent plant came about because of the need to treat wastewater and leftover samples of industrial wastewater from LASEPA’s laboratory. It is regrettable that LASEPA, which has the responsibility for protecting the environment lacked an acceptable means of treating wastewater until now.”
Bello said vigilant members of the public were also not unmindful that with such scenario, LASEPA would have compromised her status as the environmental policeman that runs afoul of the same law it seeks to enforce.
Earlier, the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said the maintenance of the environment is a collective responsibility especially on noise pollution and global warming, while urging residents to always ensure its sustainability.

