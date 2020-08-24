News

Lagos moves against flood in Fish Farm Estate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government has commenced construction of a one-kilometer drainage system within the premises of the Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate in Odogunyan area of the state with a view to tackling perennial flooding in the estate.

 

Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Farm Estate at the weekend, explained that the construction of the drainage system would go a long way in improving the productivity of the Farm Estate as crop growth rates and fish production would be maximized.

 

Olusanya said: “We are here at the Odonguyan Fish Farm Estate owned by the Lagos State Government.

 

We found it imperative to inspect the Fish Farm Settlement since we invested a whole lot of money in this place so we wanted to see how far we have gone with some of the projects we have going on.

 

As you can see behind us here, there is a drainage project going on to help mitigate the impacts of flooding within the Estate

