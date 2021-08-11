Metro & Crime

Lagos moves against wetland encroachment

Author Muritala Ayinla

… Begins biodiversity conservation identification

As part of the moves to halt the persistent degradation of the ecosystems and prevent the loss of over one million endangered species, the Lagos State government has begun activities to urgently prevent wetlands’ encroachment in the state and to preserve the biodiversity.
The government also said that it would immediately commence identification of all wetland areas in the state and erect sign posts in all identified wetlands within the five divisions in Lagos State. It vowed to also review the status and updating the 2009 study and the draft policy on wetlands management and conservation.
Speaking at the awareness on wetland and biodiversity conservation in Lagos East Senatorial District, held at the University of Lagos, the state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, who disclosed this, said the state government is committed to protecting and improving the wetlands flora and fauna in the state.
He added that the government remained committed to biodiversity conservation and management through efficient ecosystem functions not only because it is habitat to a wide range of species of plants and water animals, but also to sustain the livelihood of millions of people that live and depend on these regions for their survival.
Bello, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, explained that the awareness campaign which, according to him, is being replicated in all senatorial districts in the state, was meant to improve advocacy against encroachment, educating people on the importance of wetlands to the ecology and economy of the state and also foster community participation in Wetlands Management in the state. He advised the residents to desist from dumping refuse or using wastes to reclaim wetlands but rather devise better ways to use wetland economically.

Our Reporters

