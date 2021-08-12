Lagos moves against wetlands’ encroachment

As part of the moves to halt the persistent degradation of the ecosystems and prevent loss of over one million endangered species, the Lagos State Government has begun activities to prevent wetlands encroachment in the state and to preserve biodiversity. The government also said it would immediately commence identification of all Wetland areas and erect signposts within the five divisions in the state. Speaking at the awareness on wetland and biodiversity conservation in Lagos East Senatorial District at the University of Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, pledged the state government’s committed to protecting and improving the wetlands flora and fauna in the state. He added that the government remained committed to biodiversity conservation and management through efficient ecosystem functions not only because it is habitat to a wide range of species of plants and water animals, but also to sustain the livelihood of millions of people that live and depend on these regions for their survival.
Somtoo Omeje, Pharez Obioha, others win big at NKBC
11-year-old Somto Omeje has emerged winner of the recently concluded National Kiddies Baking Challenge (NKBC) organized by Cakeflair; a luxury, cake brand that operates with the trade name of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. O meje, who is a pupil of Seolad International School Lagos, was followed by 9-yearold Pharez Obioha who came 2nd and Chioma […]
NANS meets Sheikh Gumi, seeks release of abducted students
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it met with controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, to seek the release of hundreds of abducted students all over the country. NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Safe And Secure School; NANS Meets Sheik Gumi’. Asefon said: […]
Exposure to sunlight may lower COVID-19 deaths –Study
Researchers in Europe have found that increased exposure to Sun rays, specifically Ultraviolet (UVA), can be a simple public health intervention to prevent mortality rates from COVID-19. The results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Dermatology,’ showed that sunnier areas are associated with fewer deaths from the deadly coronavirus. UVA rays […]
