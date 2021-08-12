Lagos moves against wetlands’ encroachment

As part of the moves to halt the persistent degradation of the ecosystems and prevent loss of over one million endangered species, the Lagos State Government has begun activities to prevent wetlands encroachment in the state and to preserve biodiversity. The government also said it would immediately commence identification of all Wetland areas and erect signposts within the five divisions in the state. Speaking at the awareness on wetland and biodiversity conservation in Lagos East Senatorial District at the University of Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, pledged the state government’s committed to protecting and improving the wetlands flora and fauna in the state. He added that the government remained committed to biodiversity conservation and management through efficient ecosystem functions not only because it is habitat to a wide range of species of plants and water animals, but also to sustain the livelihood of millions of people that live and depend on these regions for their survival.

