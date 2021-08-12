News

Lagos moves against wetlands’ encroachment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As part of the moves to halt the persistent degradation of the ecosystems and prevent loss of over one million endangered species, the Lagos State Government has begun activities to prevent wetlands encroachment in the state and to preserve biodiversity. The government also said it would immediately commence identification of all Wetland areas and erect signposts within the five divisions in the state. Speaking at the awareness on wetland and biodiversity conservation in Lagos East Senatorial District at the University of Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, pledged the state government’s committed to protecting and improving the wetlands flora and fauna in the state. He added that the government remained committed to biodiversity conservation and management through efficient ecosystem functions not only because it is habitat to a wide range of species of plants and water animals, but also to sustain the livelihood of millions of people that live and depend on these regions for their survival.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Somtoo Omeje, Pharez Obioha, others win big at NKBC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

11-year-old Somto Omeje has emerged winner of the recently concluded National Kiddies Baking Challenge (NKBC) organized by Cakeflair; a luxury, cake brand that operates with the trade name of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. O   meje, who is a pupil of Seolad International School Lagos, was followed by 9-yearold Pharez Obioha who came 2nd and Chioma […]
News

NANS meets Sheikh Gumi, seeks release of abducted students

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it met with controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, to seek the release of hundreds of abducted students all over the country. NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement on Monday titled, ‘Safe And Secure School; NANS Meets Sheik Gumi’. Asefon said: […]
News Top Stories

Exposure to sunlight may lower COVID-19 deaths –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Europe have found that increased exposure to Sun rays, specifically Ultraviolet (UVA), can be a simple public health intervention to prevent mortality rates from COVID-19. The results of a new study published in the ‘British Journal of Dermatology,’ showed that sunnier areas are associated with fewer deaths from the deadly coronavirus. UVA rays […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica