Lagos moves to avert crisis, reconstitutes Interim Caretaker Committe for ASPMDA

The Lagos State Government has reconstituted the Interim Caretaker Committee for the Auto Spare Parts & Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) in compliance with the judgments of the High Court of Lagos State in Suit No. LD/2588/ TCM/18 and Court of Appeal in CA/L/2513/2018.

A statement issued by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, and forwarded to journalists, said that the decision was in compliance with the Court judgements. He decried the buildup of tension and threat to security, occasioned by the state of affairs in ASPMDA despite the Interim Caretaker Committee instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu in June 2020. The statement noted that the Governor instituted the Interim Caretaker Committee to immediately conduct elections for new Executive Officers of ASPMDA for prevention of breach of law and order in the market. Onigbanjo pointed out that 15 months after constituting the Interim Caretaker Committee, chaired by Sir Sunday Igbanuzue, it had failed to conduct elections for new Executive Officers of ASPMDA.

Pointing out that the Committee failed to conduct elections within 30 days of their appointment as directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Attorney-General stated that intense agitation and discontent had trailed the disobedient action of the Committee and threatened the peace, law and order in ASPAMDA.

