Lagos moves to establish varsities for education, science, technology

Determined to further promote education in the Centre of Excellence, the Lagos House of Assembly has debated two bills that proposed the establishment of universities of education and that of science and technology in the state, The bills, which scaled through second reading yesterday, were committed into the House Committee on Education (Tertiary), which was asked to report back to the House in two weeks.

The debates were coordinated by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. While debating the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of a University of Education in Lagos (UNEDLAG) at plenary, Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), said that the establishment of the university was important as there should be pre-degree programmes, which would absorb candidates seeking admission. He stressed further that there was a provision in the bill that would make the university self-independent. “The inclusion of vocational training will also make the students self-employed,” he added. Hon. Sani Okanlawon, in his contribution, said Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Education should be upgraded into a university. “The society has rejected NCE and what is the benefit of going to a school that your certificate will not be recognised.”

