News

Lagos moves to establish varsities for education, science, technology

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Determined to further promote education in the Centre of Excellence, the Lagos House of Assembly has debated two bills that proposed the establishment of universities of education and that of science and technology in the state, The bills, which scaled through second reading yesterday, were committed into the House Committee on Education (Tertiary), which was asked to report back to the House in two weeks.

The debates were coordinated by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. While debating the bill for a law to provide for the establishment of a University of Education in Lagos (UNEDLAG) at plenary, Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), said that the establishment of the university was important as there should be pre-degree programmes, which would absorb candidates seeking admission. He stressed further that there was a provision in the bill that would make the university self-independent. “The inclusion of vocational training will also make the students self-employed,” he added. Hon. Sani Okanlawon, in his contribution, said Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Education should be upgraded into a university. “The society has rejected NCE and what is the benefit of going to a school that your certificate will not be recognised.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs committed to legislative, judiciary’s financial autonomy –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country possible.   Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Vice Chairman of the NGF, made this known when he swore in the new Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari […]
News

Buhari lauds 9th NASS for vision, courage on 2nd year anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the leadership of the 9th National Assembly for their vision, course and patriotism in the handling of national issues as they celebrate their second year anniversary. According to a release from his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President on behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, sent […]
News

Neuropsychiatric Hospital laments families’ abandonment of patients

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Provost and Medical Director of Neuropsychiatric hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Afis Agboola has expressed concern over rate of abandonment of patients by their families in the hospital. The Provost also lamented reluctance of philanthropists to render financial support to the hospital due to the stigma attached to the hospital,appealing to members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica