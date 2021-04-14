Lagos moves to incorporate waste management into school curriculum

Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategic moves to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, (LASUBEB) is set to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural training of teachers held at LASUBEB, Maryland, the Managing Director/CEO of (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, described the move as a way of re-orientating the younger generation for sustainable environment.

According to him, the teachers’ training with the theme: “Waste Education in the 21st Century,” is a way of incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primary schools. He said the move was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation.

Odumboni added: “We have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the young ones, by catching them young. Because we understand that teachers are the best advocates and change agents whose impact cannot be shoved aside, we are optimistic that incorporating waste management into primary school curriculum, would not only be taught but put into practice, for the students and with time, become a tradition.”

Reiterating the need to catch the pupils young for them to serve as change agents, Odumboni noted, that LAWMA Academy, a knowledge hub of waste management operated by the agency, was borne out of the need to manage waste in a smart and modern way, and to instill sound understanding of waste management, in the pupils to turn waste to wealth.

In his address, the Chairman of LASUBEB, Honourable Wahab Alawiye King, appreciated LAWMA, for coming up with the laudable initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa.

Alawiye King said: “At LASUBEB, our aim is to create an enabling environment for quality education for pupils, as well as improve quality of teaching and learning. Therefore, we will work together with LAWMA and instill environmental discipline in the pupils, to make them conscious of their actions and inactions, towards the environment. We are thankful for this thoughtful and impactful initiative.”

On his part, the Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, commended Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous support to the agency, saying that LAWMA’s collaboration with LASUBEB on the curriculum issue, would invariably change the waste management culture of the pupils and adults in future.

Papers presented include: “Solid Waste Management in the 21st Century” by Dr. Essien Nsuabia; “LAWMA Academy and Brief on Establishment of Waste Clubs and Incorporation of Waste Management in Primary Schools” by Mrs. Elizabeth Ademola; as well as “Waste Education in 21st Century” by Dr. Michael Ahove, among others.

