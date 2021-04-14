Education

Lagos moves to incorporate waste management into school curriculum

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategic moves  to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, (LASUBEB) is set to  incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state.
Speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural training of teachers held at LASUBEB, Maryland, the Managing Director/CEO of (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, described the move as a way of re-orientating the younger generation for sustainable environment.
According to him, the teachers’ training with the theme: “Waste Education in the 21st Century,”  is a way of incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primary schools. He said the move was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation.
Odumboni added: “We have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the young ones, by catching them young. Because we understand that teachers are the best advocates and change agents whose impact cannot be shoved aside, we are optimistic that incorporating waste management into primary school curriculum, would not only be taught but put into practice, for the students and with time, become a tradition.”
Reiterating the need to catch the pupils young for them to serve as change agents, Odumboni noted, that LAWMA Academy, a knowledge hub of waste management operated by the agency, was borne out of the need to manage waste in a smart and modern way, and to instill sound understanding of waste management, in the pupils to turn waste to wealth.
In his address, the Chairman of LASUBEB, Honourable Wahab Alawiye King, appreciated LAWMA, for coming up with the laudable initiative, describing it as the first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa.
Alawiye King said: “At LASUBEB, our aim is to create an enabling environment for quality education for pupils, as well as improve quality of teaching and learning. Therefore, we will work together with LAWMA and instill environmental discipline in the pupils, to make them conscious of their actions and inactions, towards the environment. We are thankful for this thoughtful and impactful initiative.”
On his part, the Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, commended Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continuous support to the agency, saying that LAWMA’s collaboration with LASUBEB on the curriculum issue, would invariably change the waste management culture of the pupils and adults in future.
Papers presented include: “Solid Waste Management in the 21st Century” by Dr. Essien Nsuabia; “LAWMA Academy and Brief on Establishment of Waste Clubs and Incorporation of Waste Management in Primary Schools” by Mrs. Elizabeth Ademola; as well as “Waste Education in 21st Century” by Dr. Michael Ahove, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Schools’ resumption: Lion Quest trains teachers on social emotional learning 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye As schools resume across Nigeria after the pandemic lockdown, Lion Quest team, has commenced training of teachers on best ways to better manage pupils. According to the National Coordinator of Lion Quest programme in Nigeria, Lion Kola Oyekanmi, Lion Quest is a youth development program that emphasizes the use of social emotional learning strategies in developing […]
Education

‘Ondo to hand over college to Catholic Church’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

At last, Ondo State Government has indicated its intention to hand over one of the foremost secondary schools in the state, Aquinas College, Akure to its mission owner, the Catholic Church in fulfillment of the policy to return some schools to missionaries, who were their original owners.   The National President of Aquinas College, Akure […]
Education

IPPIS: Polytechnics not ready for resumption, says ASUP

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its members were not ready to resume rather, they were getting ready to withdraw services without notice, due to the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). President of ASUP Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica