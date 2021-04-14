News

Lagos moves to incorporate waste management into school curriculum

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of strategic moves to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is set to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state. Speaking at the inaugural training of teachers held at LASUBEB in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, described the moves as a way of re-orientating the younger generation for a sustainable environment. According to him, the training with the theme; “Waste Education in the 21st Century,” was a way of incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primaryschools. Hesaidthe move was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation. Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support and effort at repositioning the waste management agency, the LAWMA managing director said the initiative became necessary to mitigate reckless dumping of wastes around Lagos. He said it was not enough to keep sweeping the streets of Lagos to keep it clean, but to arrest indiscriminate dumping around the city. Odumboni added: “We have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the young ones, by catching them young.

Our Reporters

