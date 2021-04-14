Lagos moves to incorporate waste management into school curriculum

As part of strategic moves to reshape the environmental consciousness of the younger generation, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is set to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state. Speaking at the inaugural training of teachers held at LASUBEB in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, described the moves as a way of re-orientating the younger generation for a sustainable environment. According to him, the training with the theme; “Waste Education in the 21st Century,” was a way of incorporating waste management into the academic curriculum of primaryschools. Hesaidthe move was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation. Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support and effort at repositioning the waste management agency, the LAWMA managing director said the initiative became necessary to mitigate reckless dumping of wastes around Lagos. He said it was not enough to keep sweeping the streets of Lagos to keep it clean, but to arrest indiscriminate dumping around the city. Odumboni added: “We have decided to change the narrative of waste management through the young ones, by catching them young.
Related Articles
NAFDAC: Alcohol contributes to 3m deaths yearly
…cuts production in pet bottles, sachets by 50% The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the negative impact of alcohol on health, saying its consumption contributes to three million deaths each year globally. Also, NAFDAC said blamed the abuse of alcohol for disablities and poor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NYSC gives 4,875 certificates to corps members in Lagos
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday commenced distribution of Certificates to 4,875 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2019 ‘Batch B’ Stream 2 service year. Of the figure, 53 corps members would face one form of discipline and sanction or the other for various offences. Addressing journalists yesterday at the passingout/ Certificate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
More than 200 naked inmates escape jail in Uganda
Ugandan forces are searching for more than 200 naked prisoners who escaped jail, broke into an armoury, then stripped and fled into a remote wilderness area in the country’s north-east. At least three people – a soldier and two of the 219 escapers – died in the firefight, according to Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)