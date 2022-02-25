Lagos moves to protect real estate sector with foreclosure law

After receiving over 130 petitions from residents, Lagos State Government has said that it would sign the state Foreclosure Bill into law by first quarter of 2022 to protect residents from unscrupulous and unregistered real estate practitioners. The law is being introduced to regulate financial transparency, create an enabling business environment and protect investors in the industry. Also, the law, among other things, seek to regulate the real estate business transactions in the sector, curb fraudulent practices among practitioners and also create value for money for residents.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka, disclosed this at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) webinar on Real Estate Outlook: Projection For 2022 in Lagos, while speaking on new Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) law.

According to her, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be signing the state’s Foreclosure Law of LASRERA in March, 2022, in a bid to further regulate the real estate business transactions in the sector, curb fraudulent practices among practitioners and also create values for money for the residents in the state. She said: “I want to bring to your notice that in the next couple of weeks, we will be passing the Lagos State foreclosure Bill into law by the Lagos State House of Assembly and it will come for the governor’s assent. We have decided to do everything as a state government to put a noteworthy environment; we are seeking real estate practitioners to also stand by us, register and follow whatever we, as regulators, have put on the table, because we believe that government needs to be in tandem with stakeholders in the sector.

“ I will say before the end of this quarter. This is to provide financial transparency in the sector; it is to create an enabling business environment for the people in the sector and it is also supposed to build investors confidence so we can help with the recovery of properties. “Aside from this, we have also met with some stakeholders in the industry and we have put together a technical committee, which has come up with guidelines on financial transparency, proper governance structure in the industry and, by God grace, we will be letting the public know what has been provided and the deliberations we have come up with.” According to her, the Lagos State governor had, on Monday February 7, 2022, signed a real estate law to protect Lagosians and residents of the state from unscrupulous real estate practitioners in a strategic move aimed at protecting residents.

Benson-Awoyinka noted that the Lagos State Real Estate Authority (LASRERA), an agency of government in charge of enforcement, sanitisation and effectively monitoring activities in the sector in the last three years, received over 130 petitions from residents of the state relating to real estate sector challenges. She said: “In the last three years, we are, as a state government, being saddled with a lot of petitions related to unprofessional conducts by unscrupulous sector practitioners. We have actually introduced a mediation process where we have done quite a number of recoveries. So far, we have got over 130 petitions, which we are dealing with and also transferred to sister agencies of the state government. Some we have taken to court to help in bringing respite to the people and some we have actually given to security agencies in the country.”

