Business

Lagos moves to protect real estate sector with foreclosure law

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Lagos moves to protect real estate sector with foreclosure law

After receiving over 130 petitions from residents, Lagos State Government has said that it would sign the state Foreclosure Bill into law by first quarter of 2022 to protect residents from unscrupulous and unregistered real estate practitioners. The law is being introduced to regulate financial transparency, create an enabling business environment and protect investors in the industry. Also, the law, among other things, seek to regulate the real estate business transactions in the sector, curb fraudulent practices among practitioners and also create value for money for residents.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka, disclosed this at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) webinar on Real Estate Outlook: Projection For 2022 in Lagos, while speaking on new Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) law.

According to her, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be signing the state’s Foreclosure Law of LASRERA in March, 2022, in a bid to further regulate the real estate business transactions in the sector, curb fraudulent practices among practitioners and also create values for money for the residents in the state. She said: “I want to bring to your notice that in the next couple of weeks, we will be passing the Lagos State foreclosure Bill into law by the Lagos State House of Assembly and it will come for the governor’s assent. We have decided to do everything as a state government to put a noteworthy environment; we are seeking real estate practitioners to also stand by us, register and follow whatever we, as regulators, have put on the table, because we believe that government needs to be in tandem with stakeholders in the sector.

“ I will say before the end of this quarter. This is to provide financial transparency in the sector; it is to create an enabling business environment for the people in the sector and it is also supposed to build investors confidence so we can help with the recovery of properties. “Aside from this, we have also met with some stakeholders in the industry and we have put together a technical committee, which has come up with guidelines on financial transparency, proper governance structure in the industry and, by God grace, we will be letting the public know what has been provided and the deliberations we have come up with.” According to her, the Lagos State governor had, on Monday February 7, 2022, signed a real estate law to protect Lagosians and residents of the state from unscrupulous real estate practitioners in a strategic move aimed at protecting residents.

Benson-Awoyinka noted that the Lagos State Real Estate Authority (LASRERA), an agency of government in charge of enforcement, sanitisation and effectively monitoring activities in the sector in the last three years, received over 130 petitions from residents of the state relating to real estate sector challenges. She said: “In the last three years, we are, as a state government, being saddled with a lot of petitions related to unprofessional conducts by unscrupulous sector practitioners. We have actually introduced a mediation process where we have done quite a number of recoveries. So far, we have got over 130 petitions, which we are dealing with and also transferred to sister agencies of the state government. Some we have taken to court to help in bringing respite to the people and some we have actually given to security agencies in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfDB approves $210m loan for Nigeria for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwo Hassan The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) board has disclosed the approval of a $210 million facility for Nigeria to co-finance Phase 1 of the Nigeria Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone Program (SPAIZ). According to a statement from AfDB, the approved facility is meant to unlock Nigeria’s agriculture sector potential and promote industrialisation through the […]
Business

FG seeks single digit interest loans for aviation firms

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Sector’s revival plan to gulp N27bn   The Federal Government has put in a process to ensure the revival of the aviation industry.   To achieve this, government is providing N27 billion financial support for the sector in its economic plan christened ‘Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.’ Following the health and economic emergencies caused by the […]
Business Top Stories

JUST IN: Seplat Energy set to acquire Mobil Nigeria 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chris Ugwu Seplat Energy Plc listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) from Exxon Mobil Corporation, Delaware, USA. Completion of the Transaction is subject to Ministerial Consent and other required […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica