Lagos moves to reduce hearing defects among school children

The Lagos State government in collaboration with Hearmax Initiative yesterday provided hearing aids for nine primary school students as part of the effort to reduce hearing impairment amongst pupils. . The youngsters were given the items after undergoing confirmatory tests at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said during the presentation that the pilot study on hearing impairment, the screening, and the eventual distribution of hearing aids to some of the students is in recognition of the consequences of hearing impairment amongst school children, specifically the negative impact it has on the academic performance of schoolchildren.

He said: “Hearing impairment in children frequently goes unnoticed and ultimately has enduring or permanent unfavourable effects on their academic achievement.” In acknowledgement of the detrimental effects of hearing loss, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health, is working with the Hearmax project to offer hearing aids to nine elementary school students.

 

News

Delta approves N434m for 2020/2021 bursary, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme for students of the state’s origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Also, the state approved the establishment of a technical college at Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area, where the First Republican Minister […]
News

Bosso invites Abacha, four foreign pros for WAFU qualifiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Segun Bailey Nigeria’s U-20 Coach, Ladan Bosso, has invited former Golden Eaglets captain, Sani Abacha, as well as other four foreign based professionals to fortify the Flying Eagles in time for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers in Togo later this month.   Abacha, a defender only recently signed his first pro contract […]
News

2023: Coalition for Peter Obi warns INEC against disenfranchising millions of Nigerians

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), made up of 17 support groups for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against disenfranchising millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general election. Consequently, the Coalition in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, called on the electoral body to […]

