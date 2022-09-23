Lagos moves to reduce hearing defects among school children

The Lagos State government in collaboration with Hearmax Initiative yesterday provided hearing aids for nine primary school students as part of the effort to reduce hearing impairment amongst pupils. . The youngsters were given the items after undergoing confirmatory tests at Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said during the presentation that the pilot study on hearing impairment, the screening, and the eventual distribution of hearing aids to some of the students is in recognition of the consequences of hearing impairment amongst school children, specifically the negative impact it has on the academic performance of schoolchildren.

He said: “Hearing impairment in children frequently goes unnoticed and ultimately has enduring or permanent unfavourable effects on their academic achievement.” In acknowledgement of the detrimental effects of hearing loss, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health, is working with the Hearmax project to offer hearing aids to nine elementary school students.

