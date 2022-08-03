Lagos moves to standardize local drugs

The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) has said that all arrangements have been concluded to standardize and certify drugs produced locally, surging all practitioners to comply with the requirements of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Chairman of the Board, Prof. Adebukunola Adefule-Ositelu, disclosed this during the commissioning of the board’s first zonal office in Ikorodu for the benefit of traditional medicine practitioners in the axis. Prof. Adefule-Ositelu, appealed to the practitioners to keep and maintain the edifice by taking ownership of it, rather than regarding it as government’s property. She also pleaded for support from all stakeholders within Ikorodu and its environs in order to enjoy more developmental projects and laudable initiatives.

She said: “Don’t engage in any disagreement, unite for a strong purpose, speak with one voice, and I can assure you that by so doing, you will attract the attention of the government for more impactful projects.” On his part, Registrar of the Board, Mr. Olorunkemi Kadiku, expressed joy over the successful commissioning of the edifice since the project was conceived in 2018. Kadiku, who is also a member of the state’s Primary Health Care Board, enjoined the practitioners to henceforth visit the Ikorodu zonal office for registration, renewal or information about the activities of the Board, noting that all the services are now being offered at the new zonal office. While explaining the strategic position of Ikorodu in terms of easy access, the Registrar explained that all training programmes would, however, continue to hold at LSTMB headquarters on the Island. In his goodwill message at the programme, the Head of Faith-based practitioners, Prof. Rufus Oguntuase (JP), spoke on the universality of traditional medicine as everybody uses traditional medicine one way or another, either through green leaf consumption or drug intake. He thanked the Ikorodu community for bringing the project to reality and appealed to the Chief Health Officers to improve on their activities to be at peace with the State government.

