Lagos moves to stop building collapses in 2021

As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials.

Speaking at an evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Chief Resilient Officer of the Lagos State Resilience Office and Chief Facilitator at the workshop, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, stated that there is a need to ensure that appropriate building regulation and due process are followed by professionals in the new year, while premium would be placed on efficient use of quality materials for safety and security in the construction environment.

Oki, who also urged the professionals to always collaborate and exchange ideas in the discharge of their duties, emphasised the importance of being civil and tolerant in dealing with members of the public, noting that the hallmark of their job is educating and enlightening clients to willingly submit to due process without resorting to violence.

The Resilience Officer, charged the participants to always ensure proper documentation and filing for every project right from inception to enable monitoring of developers as construction works progress.

On her part, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Engr Abiola Koshegbe disclosed that the training programme was aimed at evaluating the performance of its field officers and also preparing them for emerging challenges in the built industry.

Koshegbe emphasised that the training and retraining of field officers became necessary for effective strategic planning for Y2021, adding that project supervisors must adopt new strategies that would not only enhance productivity, but also enrich their knowledge and professional competence in project handling.

According to her, the training aimed at bringing engineers in government employ together to appraise their performance and chart a new course for optimal performance in construction management and control for improved service delivery.

The General Manager, who was also one of the Facilitators at the programme, assured that LASBCA would continue to partner other relevant government agencies and organisations towards effecting positive changes in the built industry and bringing cases of building collapse to a minimal level in Lagos.

Frowning at the trend of compromise in building standards by some developers who sideline LASBCA permits or approvals to construct, Koshegbe warned that the State government would not hesitate to deal with any contractor or developer violating government regulations and procedures in accordance with the law.

The General Manager urged the participants to always pay attention to details in carrying out their assignments, noting that as professional builders in the State public service, they are expected to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry by adhering to building ethics.

Speaking on behalf of other participants at the end of the training programme, Oluseari Randle, an architect, thanked the State Government for investing in the capacity building, promising that they would work harder in the new year to enhance quality service delivery.

She commended the management of the Lagos State Building Control Agency for its continuous encouragement to enhance productivity, stressing that her colleagues are resolute to effect positive changes in their profession in Y2021.

