Lagos moves to stop building collapses

As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials.

Speaking at evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), the Chief Resilient Officer of the Lagos State Resilience Office and Chief Facilitator at the workshop, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, stated that there is a need to ensure that appropriate building regulation and due process are followed by professionals in the new year, while premium would be placed on efficient use of quality materials for safety and security in the construction environment

