Lagos moves to tackle gridlock with Traffic Radio, LASTMA

The Lagos State Government yesterday formalised the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) synergy on traffic management. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the initiative is aimed at tackling traffic congestion. Speaking at the maiden Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM and LASTMA engagement forum, with the theme: ‘Repositioning of Traffic Information Agencies for Better Performance’, Omotoso said the occasion presented an avenue for capacity building for the two agencies.

He said: “Lagos Traffic Radio is a child of necessity. Its flamboyant entry into the transport sector almost 10 years ago was borne out of the need to provide the much-needed information that will help commuters plan their journeys in a bid to improve travel time across the city.

