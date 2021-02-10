Lagos moves to tackle pollution, improper waste disposal, others

…Launches ‘Environmental Bees Clubs’ in schools

Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the growing environmental degradation and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state, the Lagos State government Wednesday announced the commencement of an aggressive plan to tackle pollution, indiscriminate dumping and other environmental challenges in the state.

Hence, the state government said it has harmonised all the environment based clubs in schools across the state and rebranded them ‘Environmental Bees Club’ while also launching a non-examinable standardised training manual for use in schools by already trained club handlers with adequate knowledge on trending environmental issues.

Speaking at the launch of Environmental Bees Club and Training Manuals for schools in the state, Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the environment has more issues with humanity’s footprint almost everywhere with changes in natural world having greater consequences such as climate change, famine, pollution of all forms, as well as illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse which stares us in the face daily.

She expressed optimisms that environmental education efforts which, according to her, are designed to develop environmentally conscious public would help to inspire in all individuals a sense of personal responsibility for the care of the environment, through knowledge acquisition, attitudinal change and development of individuals capable of taking actions on environmental issues towards achieving sustainable environment.

On his part, the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the move was necessary in order effectively address water and sanitation, pollution control among others and proffers solutions on international best practices for sustainable socio-economic and healthy lifestyle in line with the Ash’s and the state’s T.H.E.M.E agenda.

