Lagos mulls 200 startups to boost job creation

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that his administration is planning to float about 200 startups in the state. Sanwo-Olu made this known during an ICT and innovation ceremony in Lagos at the weekend. He said the state was committed and ready to explore the fintech ecosystem to grow the economy rapidly and also create more jobs for the teeming youths in the state.

The Lagos state governor, who was represented at the occasion by the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Tunbosun Alake, explained in his opening remarks that over the past 26 months, the administration had already funded about 60 startups in the areas of circular economy, climate change, agritech, construction tech software as well as in service, artificial intelligence, mobility, health tech and so on. This, he stated, had created more than 100 jobs for Lagosians.

The governor also pointed out that the state was targeting a talent acceleration plan that seeks to deliver 32,000 deep tech cloud developer beneficiaries by 2025 in a bid to checkmate the brain drain damage syndrome and reduce the exodus of Nigerian youths abroad.

In addition, Sanwo- Olu explained that as at today, his government had supported more than 65 research and development projects across four major institutions in the state, cutting across University of Lagos, Lagos State University (LASU), Yaba College of Technology, and of course, Lagos Polytechnic, which is now, Lagos State University of Science and Technology. According to him, “we have supported R&D work in areas such as medical imaging using convolutional rural networks, that is in the rural network in AI, medical research to reduce the incidence or to alleviate glaucoma software.

“Now coming back to the innovation, of course, through the Lagos state employment trust funds, we have enquired almost 200 startups with co working space this enables startups get access to resources and infrastructure at co working spaces and innovation hubs in Lagos.

“It will able to help them build the ideas to their startups. And of course, we also have the idea hubs program that matches entrepreneurs and industry experts to help them prepare their startups in time.”

On brain drain, he said: “In that, we highlighted our 114,000 developers, Nigerian developers, three out of every five either actively processing their papers to move to other countries or have left I won’t talk about some of my people here that have already Japa.”

