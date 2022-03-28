Metro & Crime

Lagos NANS hails Ayinke for gifting wheelchair, scholarship to UNILAG student

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos axis, has expressed appreciation to Dr. Funmi Ayinke, for her donation of an automated wheelchair and award of study scholarship to Mr. Aremu Mubarak Olajide, a 400 level students of the University of Lagos.

The NANS Lagos axis is the government of all students in Lagos State, saddled with the responsibilities of defending the interest of her subject and encouraging a meaningful campus experience to all Nigerians studying in Lagos State

 

The automated wheelchair according to the student body, “sure will be able to ease the movement of Mr. Aremu Mubarak in his present incapacitated condition around the campus community; lecture halls, leisure centres and any other necessary sojourn within and outside the campus everyday.

 

“The entire Nigerian Students in Lagos appreciate the fact that Engr. Dr. Funmi Ayinke’s donation is working alongside our foster efforts and volunteers to help facilitate successful adoptions and meaningful campus experience to all our subjects across the ten tertiary institutions in Lagos State which forms the tenet our association.

“We can’t in words tell how much this donations will influence positively the life of the recipient who is by virtue of studentship our responsibility to make campus experience meaningful and conducive for him.

 

“We therefore, appeal to Nigerian leaders to follow in the good step of Engr. Dr. Funmi Ayinke, in providing succour to many Nigerian students who are physically challenged. This is what we call leadership and this is what we expect from our leaders.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Restore Ondo Deputy Gov’s security detail, IGP orders Police Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Ondo State Police Commissioner to immediately restore the security details of the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi. Adamu gave the order to Salami Bolaji in a letter signed by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He, however, issued the letter through the […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted Rivers monarch regains freedom after five weeks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Police have rescued the kidnapped traditional ruler of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty King Aaron Miller, after five weeks in captivity.   The traditional ruler was abducted at his residence on the same day a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) was kidnapped.   The state […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Inspector, Corporal during night attack on Edo police station

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hoodlums deploy dynamite, cart away guns, ammunition Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Dare devil armed men on Monday night struck at a Divisional Police Station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and killed two officers in the process. The heavily armed hoodlums during the attack also carted away arms and ammunition during the assault in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica