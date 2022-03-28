Lagos NANS hails Ayinke for gifting wheelchair, scholarship to UNILAG student

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos axis, has expressed appreciation to Dr. Funmi Ayinke, for her donation of an automated wheelchair and award of study scholarship to Mr. Aremu Mubarak Olajide, a 400 level students of the University of Lagos.

The NANS Lagos axis is the government of all students in Lagos State, saddled with the responsibilities of defending the interest of her subject and encouraging a meaningful campus experience to all Nigerians studying in Lagos State

The automated wheelchair according to the student body, “sure will be able to ease the movement of Mr. Aremu Mubarak in his present incapacitated condition around the campus community; lecture halls, leisure centres and any other necessary sojourn within and outside the campus everyday.

“The entire Nigerian Students in Lagos appreciate the fact that Engr. Dr. Funmi Ayinke’s donation is working alongside our foster efforts and volunteers to help facilitate successful adoptions and meaningful campus experience to all our subjects across the ten tertiary institutions in Lagos State which forms the tenet our association.

“We can’t in words tell how much this donations will influence positively the life of the recipient who is by virtue of studentship our responsibility to make campus experience meaningful and conducive for him.

“We therefore, appeal to Nigerian leaders to follow in the good step of Engr. Dr. Funmi Ayinke, in providing succour to many Nigerian students who are physically challenged. This is what we call leadership and this is what we expect from our leaders.”

