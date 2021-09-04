Lagos, NANTA, ATPN others partner to promote African Sports Tourism Week

Lagos State government, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies and Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) and others have been named as major partners for the this year’s edition of the annual African Sports Tourism Week (ASTW), which has been scheduled to hold in Lagos between November 4 and 6. According to the organisers of the event, Deji Ajomale, this year’s edition promises to be engaging, exciting and fulfilling with a number of events slated and high profile personalities and organisations from across the continent expected to attend the sport tourism gathering.

‘‘It is a pan-African and premier sports travel trade event, where stakeholders from both sports and tourism landscapes cross breed ideas and exchange a hand of fellowship towards socioeconomic gain for Africa and her nations. It is designed like the cup of nations that moves round African nations – year after year. Every year; tourism boards, sports commissions, Olympic committees, hospitality investors, and sports equipment manufacturers converge in a designated Africa destination, to rob minds and network towards an Africa that consciously approaches sports as tourism,’’ said Ajomale. Highlight of major activities for this year include S.H.E (Sport Holiday and Event) Awards, African Sports Tourism Summit and Masterclass and Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament.

Theme for the African Sports Tourism Summit and Masterclass is; Understanding how collaboration works between sport and tourism, for socio-economic benefits of destination. Some of the speakers include: Nomfundo Ngcwabe, a FIFA World Cup 2010 and AFCON 2013 LOC member; Muhamud Wayiga, Country Manager, Rwandair; Hafeez Balogun, Country Manager, Kenya Airways; Fabian Queseda Gomez, GM, Spanish Sports Association; Hicham El Amrani, Former Secretary-General of CAF/CEO, HEA Sports; Desmond Chiji, Country Manager, Ghana and Nigeria La Liga; Maurici Cabo Lisbona, Sports Tourism Consulting, Barcelona, Spain; and Lou Mengsol, President, US Sports Congress. African Sport Tourism week made its debut in Lagos in 2018 then moved on to Accra, Ghana in 2019 and was to be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya last year but could not hold due to COVID-19 pandemic.

