Lagos National Stadium to host Eagles’ matches next year

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that the National Stadium pitch in Surulere, Lagos could be ready to host Super Eagles and other International matches by May 2021.

 

The Minister made this assertion during an inspection tour of the Surulere National Stadium, Lagos which is undergoing rehabilitation. “It’s high time we have a familiar ground for our national teams,” Dare said.

 

“The Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja and the Surulere National stadium, Lagos will be ready to host matches next year and it will be a major plus to our teams when they have a familiar ground.

 

“This arrangement is under the adopt initiative which is a public-private model that we developed. We were able to pitch that to the private sector. We discussed with a philanthropist and lover of sports, Sir  Adebutu Keshington, who was convinced about the proposal.

 

He is somebody that has the youth of this country at heart and has done so much to support youth and sports development. “As a form of CSR he is committed to providing funds at 100 percent and we have no doubt that it will be completed in May.

 

“The Stadium has a rich history with the likes of Christian Chukwu, Segun Odegbami and host of exinternationals who played in the memorable edifice that hosted so many international competitions.

 

The Engineer working on the site has assured that the stadium will be ready for use by May next year.”

