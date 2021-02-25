Metro & Crime

Lagos: NDLEA intercepts container laden with Tramadol

…arrests Indian, 89 others, recovers 614kg of hard drugs

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a container load of Tramadol at the Apapa Port in Lagos State. The NDLEA officials also arrested 90 people, among them an Indian, during raids of drug cartels in parts of the state where 614.396 kilograms of various hard drugs were seized.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a Statement yesterday. Babafemi said about two million capsules of Tramadol tucked in 554 cartons were intercepted in a container, which was falsely declared to contain ceramic tiles.

According to the Apapa seaport Area Commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Samuel Gadzama, one of the containers bearing the illicit drug had been intercepted and seized in Kenya. “Though the second container found its way to Nigeria but the eagle eyes of our narcotic agents discovered it during a joint inspection of the ship. We’re continuing with further investigations,” Babafemi said. Meanwhile, the operatives of the Lagos State Command of the agency also raided some drug spots at Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state and dismantled major drug syndicate, arrested suspects and seized large quantities of hard drugs.

During the raids, 90 suspects, among them an Indian, were arrested while over 614 kg of various types of drugs were seized. The state NDLEA Commander, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, gave the breakdown the seizures as Cannabis Sativa 577.020 kg, Cocaine (0.183kg), Heroine (0.003 kg), Tramadol (36.202kg) of 7,697 tablets, Rohypnol (0.208kg) of 646 tablets, Diazapam (0.462kg) of 2,066 tablets, Exol-5 (0.52kg) of 316 tablets, making a total of 614.396kg and different types of hard drugs seized.

He said: “One of the drug syndicates busted during the raids is coordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer in Lekki whose cartel imports special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits and cookies from the United States and sells to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island. “The second syndicate is coordinated by an Indian, Inderpreet Singh, alias Bobby, that imports Tramadol 225mg from India and sells in Nigeria from his Osy Agomo Close, Apple Estate, Amuwo Odofin area of the state. Mr. Singh is also a dealer in tricycle parts and the Managing Director of Rashaan Trading Ltd. Arrested with Singh is a Nigerian, one Sylvester Omoredien.”

