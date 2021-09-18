Metro & Crime

Lagos needs N70bn to cater for indigent pregnant women

Murita Ayinla

The Lagos State government Friday said  that it would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state, saying that it has  spent about  N500 million on them  already under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme.

Speaking on the activities of the MICH initiative, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said that the state government currently targets 1,140 indigent pregnant to reduce maternal mortality and tackle the problem of malnutrition prevalent among the indigent pregnant women.

According to her, the MICH programme, a brainchild of the Office of Civic Engagement, is seeking support the development of socially responsible citizens from the womb through infancy, childhood, and youth into adulthood, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about the well-being of pregnant women and their unborn children.

Adebowale, who also described the project as a follow-up to the pilot scheme, said that the state government would need about N70 billion in the state while about N500 billion would be needed to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the country in the projects where nutritional food packs and other supplements would be given to the women weekly to enhance the rapid development of the pregnancies.

