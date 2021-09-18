News

Lagos needs N70bn to cater for indigent pregnant women

Posted on Author Murita Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state, saying that it has spent about N500 million on them already under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme. Speaking on the activities of the MICH initiative, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said that the state government currently targets 1,14o indigent pregnant to reduce maternal mortality and tackle the problem of malnutrition prevalent among the indigent pregnant women.

According to her, the MICH programme, a brainchild of the Office of Civic Engagement, is seeking support the development of socially responsible citizens from the womb through infancy, childhood, and youth into adulthood, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about the well-being of the pregnant women and their unborn children.

Adebowale, who also described the project as a follow- up to the pilot scheme, said that the state government would need about N70bn in the state while about N500bn would be needed to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the country in the projects where nutritional food packs and other supplements would be given to the women weekly to enhance the rapid development of the pregnancies. She said government was kicking off with this second pilot phase with 1,140 participants, comprising a research study with 20 pregnant women in each of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun extends Adigbe-Panseke road, counsels residents on flooding

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has appealed to residents to always shun activities that impede the flow of water in the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued on Monday against the backdrop of flooding that ravaged the Panseke-Adigbe road in Abeokuta and other areas.   […]
News

Ogun begins payment of outstanding gratuity since 2011

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

OgunStateGovernor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterdayapologised to pensioners in the statefortheunpaidgratuities since 2011, saying as a son of retired teachers, he could not have turned a blind eye to the plight of pensioners. Abiodun tendered the apology in Abeokuta during the payment of N500 million gratuities to257 retirees of the state and local governments. The governor, who […]
News

S/South: Youths issue 3-day ultimatum to FG to declare, share gold derivatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Some youth groups in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Young Democratic movement and South-South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to declare the details of sales made from gold and other minerals in the past and now in the country. This was as the groups also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica