News

‘Lagos not allocating permanent structure in Coastal Road’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As controversies continue to trail alleged selective allocation of land in Lekki, the Lagos State Government yesterday debunked allocating permanent structure on the land earmarked for the Lekki/Epe Coastal Road in Eti-Osa Local Government Area to private developers. It said the State Government only allowed temporary structure on the land pending when construction activities will commence on the Coastal Road to prevent people from turning the land into shanties. There have been agitations in some quarters that the Lagos State Government had sold the land or given approval for people to build on it following the rise of some structures on the land.

But Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, while speaking to journalists at the site on Thursday, assured the people that Lagos State Government is not allocating permanent structure on the Coastal Road alignment. Omotoso, who was accompanied by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, and other government officials during visits to the site, said the outcries and agitations were legitimate.

He, however, said the government allowed temporary structures on the land to prevent miscreants from occupying it. He said: “There have been allegations that the government has been allocating the land to people for some other uses. I will like to put it on record that there has been no allocation of land here. What we have done is to license people to use this place temporarily.

 

Our Reporters

