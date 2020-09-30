Lagos NSCDC gets new Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr. Paul Ayeni as the new Commandant of Lagos State Command. Until his posting he was that Commandant in Zone D, Niger State. He takes over from Mr. Makinde Iskil Ayinla who has been redeployed to Kwara State Command.

In a brief handing over ceremony, which held at the Command headquarters in Alausa last Friday, the outgoing Commandant, Ayinla thanked God and the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana for the opportunity to serve and for the achievement recorded during his brief stay at the Command. He equally thanked the state government for the enabling environment to carry out his duties.

In his address, the new Commandant, Ayeni pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Commandant General and promised to carry out the roles and duties of the Corps as entrenched in the act establishing the Corps which includes protection of critical national infrastructure, crisis management, registration, training, licensing and monitoring of private guard companies as well as protection of lives and properties.

He also promised to work closely with relevant stakeholders in preventing crimes and ensuring in bringing crime to the barest minimal in Lagos State.

The Commandant, Ayeni admonished the personnel of the Command to exhibit humility and integrity in service delivery. He urged the personnel to respect stipulated rules and regulations of the Corps by carrying out their duties efficiently as well as dealing with the public with utmost respect and professionalism.

Like this: Like Loading...