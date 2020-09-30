Metro & Crime

Lagos NSCDC gets new Commandant

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr. Paul Ayeni as the new Commandant of Lagos State Command. Until his posting he was that Commandant in Zone D, Niger State. He takes over from Mr. Makinde Iskil Ayinla who has been redeployed to Kwara State Command.
In a brief handing over ceremony, which held at the Command headquarters in Alausa last Friday, the outgoing Commandant, Ayinla thanked God and the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana for the opportunity to serve and for the achievement recorded during his brief stay at the Command. He equally thanked the state government for the enabling environment to carry out his duties.
In his address, the new Commandant, Ayeni pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by the Commandant General and promised to carry out the roles and duties of the Corps as entrenched in the act establishing the Corps which includes protection of critical national infrastructure, crisis management, registration, training, licensing and monitoring of private guard companies as well as protection of lives and properties.
He also promised to work closely with relevant stakeholders in preventing crimes and ensuring in bringing crime to the barest minimal in Lagos State.
The Commandant, Ayeni admonished the personnel of the Command to exhibit humility and integrity in service delivery. He urged the personnel to respect stipulated rules and regulations of the Corps by carrying out their duties efficiently as well as dealing with the public with utmost respect and professionalism.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Protect govt infrastructure in your domain, Kogi govt urges citizens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Kogi State government has urged citizens of the State to protect infrastructures put in place in their domains, saying it is a mark of patriotism. The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo stated this in Lokoja , Thursday, while conducting a group of journalists around projects executed within the Lokoja […]
Metro & Crime

Post COVID-19: Lagos Commissioners, others seek improved transport sector

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju For the country and Lagos State in particular to get away from the adverse impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, especially the transport sector, there is the urgent need to rejig the sector through massive investments and improve funding by the government to reduce transport on cost of goods, […]
Metro & Crime

Man attempts to kill self over N500,000 loan

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…Sanwo-Olu repays loan   A 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, has been prevented from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge over debt. The victim, it was learnt, wanted to kill himself over a N500,000 loan he took from a micro-finance bank to boost his wine business, which he was unable to repay.   The state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: