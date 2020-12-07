Lagos NUJ mourns veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel

The Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as shocking the death of veteran sports writer, Muyiwa Daniel.

The State NUJ Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi said this in a statement in Lagos.

“We were optimistic that he would overcome the sickness, unfortunately, he passed on while about to undergo surgery at LASUTH, Ikeja,” he said.

Ajayi said that Daniel contributed immensely to sports journalism and there was no way the history of sports journalism in Lagos State will be written without a mention of his name.

He prayed that the lord will grant his family, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and the entire journalists in Lagos State the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Like this: Like Loading...