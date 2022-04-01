Lagos NUJ urges members to enrol in health insurance scheme

The Lagos State Chapter of theNigerianUnionof Journalists(NUJ) hasurged members to enrol in the Health Insurance Scheme. This was even as over 600 public affairs officers and other staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy benefit from the free health screening organised by the Dr. Erelu Anu Esuola-led Mercy International Medical Mission in conjunction with the state Ministry of Information Chapel of the NUJ. Speaking on the free exercise, Lagos NUJ Chairman, Leye Ajayi, said members were screened for diabetes, hypertension, dental care, eye care, free medical consultancy, among others. Those with eye defects were given free glasses. Ajayi urged journalists to key into the health insurance scheme, saying that journalists only pay maximum attention to their work, at the detriment of their health. He said: “Journalists should key into the health insurance scheme. I have a health insurance scheme. During our last Congress, we brought LASHMA and other private investors.

