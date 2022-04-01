Lagos NUJ urges members to enrol in health insurance scheme

The Lagos State Chapter of theNigerianUnionof Journalists(NUJ) hasurged members to enrol in the Health Insurance Scheme. This was even as over 600 public affairs officers and other staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy benefit from the free health screening organised by the Dr. Erelu Anu Esuola-led Mercy International Medical Mission in conjunction with the state Ministry of Information Chapel of the NUJ. Speaking on the free exercise, Lagos NUJ Chairman, Leye Ajayi, said members were screened for diabetes, hypertension, dental care, eye care, free medical consultancy, among others. Those with eye defects were given free glasses. Ajayi urged journalists to key into the health insurance scheme, saying that journalists only pay maximum attention to their work, at the detriment of their health. He said: “Journalists should key into the health insurance scheme. I have a health insurance scheme. During our last Congress, we brought LASHMA and other private investors.
Related Articles
Senate extols virtues Osinowo’s at valedictory session
The Senate yesterday held a valedictory session in honour of one of its members, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo, who until his death, represented Lagos East Senatorial District. The session, which started at about 11.30a.m. lasted almost three hours and had senators paying glowing tributes to the life and times of Osinowo. The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2nd phase of metre distribution to commence soon – Minister
Minister of State, Power, Goddy Agba has said that the second phase of metre distribution will commence soon. Agba said this in Abuja at the 21st Town Hall meeting on the achievement of the Federal Government in Infrastructure Development under President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He also revealed that 2.5 million of the 6 million metres […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo, Tinubu Meet
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met in Abuja on Friday. Both men, who were locked in a warm embrace, met amid speculations that they were fighting each other over the 2023 presidential contest. Neither Tinubu nor Osinbajo has publicly declared interest in the race […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)