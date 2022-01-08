News

Lagos nurses begin 3 days warning strike on Monday

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Chapter has declared a 3-day warning strike following the alleged insensitivity of the Lagos State Government to their plights. The strike is to commence at 8am on Monday January 10, 2022.

The State Chairman of NANNM, Comrade Julius Awojide made the declaration at an emergency Congress held by the association on Friday at the association’s Secretariat in Ikeja with over 1,000 public hospital nurses in attendance. The list of their demands include: resolving the acute shortage of nurses and midwives, retention of incentives to arrest turnover rate, proper consolidation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and improved working conditions. In a press release issued to pressmenattheCongress, members of the association highlighted their grievances against the government due to the alleged unconduciveworkingcondition of nurses in the state, which they said has attracted massive brain drainintheprofessionforthelast three years.

According to the statement: “More than 496 out of 2,350 nurses in the employment of the Lagos StateHealthServiceCommission left between 2019 and 2021 and less than 15 per cent left due to statutory retirement. “Over 200 nurses left the services of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital within the same period. “Over 80 nurses left Primary Healthcare Board within the last two years which has only about 700 hundred nurses and midwives.” They maintained that it was obvious nurses were not getting job satisfaction in the state, which they said is evident from the migration rates of the nurses. The nurses stated that the state is presently grappling with getting professional nurses to replace the existing ones, saying that the government only got 300 nurses for the 500 nurses vacancies it announced. “Out of the 500 vacancies approved for recruitment by the Lagos State Governor for the Health Service Commission recently, less than 300 applied. This is a country with 33.2 per cent unemployment rate. “It is certain that far much less would actually take the job. LASUTH experienced the same fate in its own recruitment and it will be same for the Primary Healthcare Board when it starts its recruitment,” they asserted.

 

Our Reporters

