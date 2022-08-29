Metro & Crime

Lagos NURTW chief ‘Arikuyeri’ killed in cult clash over park takeover

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A top operative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Mr. Sulaimon Onaolapo has been killed in a cult clash. He was hacked to death with a machete by assailants yesterday.

Onaolapo, popularly known as ‘Arikuyeri’ was until his death in charge of the Mile 12 motor park.

The battle over supremacy in motor parks around the Mile 12 area of the state resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the warring cult gangs.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the tragic in cident. He said however that normalcy has been restored by security operatives.

“One person died, but normalcy has been restored. Police are on the ground,” Mr Hundeyin said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Chijioke Nwadavid partners Molped Nigeria on distribution of 1,500 sanitary pads to young rural girls

Posted on Author Reporter

    NecBullion charity foundation led by Chijioke Nwadavid of West Africa Youth Council: ECOWAS, is collaborating with foremost international sanitary pad manufacturer, Molped Nigeria, to distribute 1,500 sanitary pads to young girls in the rural communities of Southeastern Nigeria. The charitable Chijioke Nwadavid, through his foundation, has been in the fore front of campaign […]
Metro & Crime

Journalist donates uniforms to pupils in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Founder, Startlight Talents Foundation and Broadcast Journalist, Mr Ola Awakan, has donated uniforms to his former primary school, Wowo Nursery and Primary School, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State.   Awakan, in a statement in Lagos yesterday by Ms Adenike Fagbemi, the Public Relations Officer of the foundation, said the group identified 20 pupils with tattered uniforms and […]
Metro & Crime

13 kidnapped passengers rescued by security in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

No fewer than 13 passengers have been rescued from kidnappers in Osun State by men of the Nigerian police and hunters. The passengers were said to have been travelling from Osogbo to Ilesa when they were matched into the bush by men of the underworld.   New Telegraph learnt that the passengers boarded an Ilesha […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica