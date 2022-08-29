Lagos NURTW chief ‘Arikuyeri’ killed in cult clash over park takeover

A top operative of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Mr. Sulaimon Onaolapo has been killed in a cult clash. He was hacked to death with a machete by assailants yesterday.

Onaolapo, popularly known as ‘Arikuyeri’ was until his death in charge of the Mile 12 motor park.

The battle over supremacy in motor parks around the Mile 12 area of the state resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the warring cult gangs.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the tragic in cident. He said however that normalcy has been restored by security operatives.

“One person died, but normalcy has been restored. Police are on the ground,” Mr Hundeyin said.

