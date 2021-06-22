Education

Lagos NYSC coordinator condemns call for scrapping of scheme

…as Umuneke community honours their own

 

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has said that the people calling for the scrapping of the scheme are doing so from an uninformed point, saying anyone who passed through the crucible of NYSC will know the importance of the scheme.

 

He noted that with the objectives of NYSC, it is misplaced for them to call for the scrapping of the scheme. Megwa disclosed this on the sideline of a reception organised in his honour by members of Umuneke Ngor in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, under the aegis of Umuneke Ngor Progressives Assembly (UNPA) Lagos branch in Lagos.

 

The reception was organised by the Lagos chapter of the Assembly in honour of Megwa for adding value to the well-being of the people and his numerous contributions towards the socio-economic development and overall well-being of Umuneke community.

 

While lauding him for his magnanimity and progressive disposition in enhancing in particular the human capital development of young graduates in the area, they described him as a “man with the kind heart and interest of his community and people.”

 

At the event were leaders of the union/assembly and members of the Women’s Union wing, including the Chairman, Mr. Eke Edwin Obinna; the Nze of Umuneke, Chief Mbah Eke, who represented the Eze-Ogboro 1 of Ngor, Eze Fredrick Nwachukwu; Emma Eke (Chief Odukonamba Ngor); the Eziokwu-bu-ndu of Ngor, Chief Asonye Joseph; the leader of the Women’s Union wing, Mrs. Okereocha Francisca.

 

They, however, extoled Megwa’s leadership qualities and praised him for his annual humanitarian programme for the widows in the community, even as the union appealed that widows in UNPA Lagos chapter to benefit from his benevolence and gesture.

 

The high point of the event was the presentation of award and gift items, including a plaque in recognition of his stewardship, a ram and a basket of fruits to Megwa to the State Coordinator for his sterling leadership qualities and service to humanity.

 

Responding, the NYSC state Coordinator, who expressed delight over the reception, thanked the people for the honour accorded him and listed some of the challenges confronting Umuneke Ngor community to include lack of capable and competent hands from Umuneke Ngor to be the Chairman of the Local Government which the headquarters is sited on their land; while elders and leaders of thought in Umuneke Ngor are not leaving good legacy for the next generation in terms of transparent leadership style.

 

He bemoaned what he described as an unfortunate but avoidable situation in which Umuneke Ngor, a Local Government Area headquarters would be for close to two years without electricity, and the lost glory of UNPA Lagos chapter.

