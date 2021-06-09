News

Lagos NYSC coordinator faults call to scrap scheme

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has decried calls by some Nigerians, who passed through the scheme for it to be scrapped. Speaking at a Unity Match to commemorate 48 anniversary of NYSC in Lagos, Megwa said if the scheme is scrapped many sectors of the economy would be greatly affected, adding that the scheme has helped the youths and the entire country in national development. He noted that the contribution of corps members in the education and health sectors alone cannot be overemphasized.

“It is very worrisome that some Nigerians that passed through this scheme are calling for it to be scrapped. “Anybody that has gone through the principles of the National Youth Service Corps will never call for its extinction because this scheme has helped the youths.

“It has helped the entire country. Look at education for instance pull out Corp members in the education sector most institutions will fail. They will collapse. In some secondary schools and primary schools in Nigeria, you won’t believe it, corps members are principals and headmasters. “So, they are contrib-uting to a very large extent to the corporate existence of this country and developing the country. Look at the health sector, in Lagos alone, I’m having 400 doctors in Lagos State reaching out to all the rural health centres. “Talk to me, without NYSC how will these doctors be reaching out to the hinterlands, people that cannot access medical facilities but they are there doing the service. Nobody should think about scrapping the scheme,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: APC’s desperation could cause violence, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence, stressing that the party’s desperation and that of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could cause violence. Wike, who spoke on a live television programme yesterday, claimed that the Edo APC is […]
News

Nothing evil about Kayanmata aphrodisiac – Elohor Ovite

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In recent times, the number of people in the business of aphrodisiacs has greatly increased, leading to several speculations and postulations. Interestingly enough, women seem to be dominating the terrain, raising questions over herbs they use. The most common herb which has come under scrutiny is the Kayanmata herb used by many., Speaking recently in […]
News Top Stories

Nomadic commission‘ll rehabilitate, reintegrate bandits –Gen Williams

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

One-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has said that the worsening insecurity, especially kidnapping can only be curbed by rehabilitating and reintegrating the bandits through the Nomadic Education Commission which former Military President Gen Ibrahim Babangida created in the 80s.   Gen Williams, who said this in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica