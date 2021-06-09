Lagos NYSC coordinator faults call to scrap scheme

Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has decried calls by some Nigerians, who passed through the scheme for it to be scrapped. Speaking at a Unity Match to commemorate 48 anniversary of NYSC in Lagos, Megwa said if the scheme is scrapped many sectors of the economy would be greatly affected, adding that the scheme has helped the youths and the entire country in national development. He noted that the contribution of corps members in the education and health sectors alone cannot be overemphasized.

“It is very worrisome that some Nigerians that passed through this scheme are calling for it to be scrapped. “Anybody that has gone through the principles of the National Youth Service Corps will never call for its extinction because this scheme has helped the youths.

“It has helped the entire country. Look at education for instance pull out Corp members in the education sector most institutions will fail. They will collapse. In some secondary schools and primary schools in Nigeria, you won’t believe it, corps members are principals and headmasters. “So, they are contrib-uting to a very large extent to the corporate existence of this country and developing the country. Look at the health sector, in Lagos alone, I’m having 400 doctors in Lagos State reaching out to all the rural health centres. “Talk to me, without NYSC how will these doctors be reaching out to the hinterlands, people that cannot access medical facilities but they are there doing the service. Nobody should think about scrapping the scheme,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...