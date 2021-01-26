Education

Lagos NYSC launches COVID-19 disinfectant booth

As part of moves to make the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Lagos State coronavirus (COVID-19) free, a group of corps members have fabricated and donated an automated disinfectant booth to the camp.

The facility, which was produced as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp in response to contain the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

 

The COVID-19 Disinfectant Booth fabricated by Sanusi Adam (Mechanical Engineering graduate) and Ibrahim Bashiru (Computer Science graduate), according to the state Coordinator, was donated to the NYSC by the 2019C/2020A corps members in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State as part of the corps members’ contribution to the fight against and stamp out the COVID-19 in the camp.

 

“Every corps member, NYSC official and visitor will be tested in the booth to check their COVID- 19 status and decontaminate themselves before they are allowed to come into the orientation camp.

 

This booth, which indicates the COVID-19 status of individuals and decontaminates them, was funded and put together by our corps members to our delight,” Megwa added. With this project, he said that NYSC is doing everything possible to ensure no COVID-19 in the camp, noted further that the project has gone a long way to exemplify the efforts and commitment of the NYSC to make its orientation camps across the country COVID-19 free.

 

Megwa, who stressed that the disinfectant booth was produced by the corps members using purely local contents, reiterated that if Nigerian youth are properly engaged they have the capacity to come up with innovations that will develop the society.

 

Towards this end, he said that all orientation camps across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will replicate the project in all the camps.

 

On their part, the duo of Sanusi and Ibrahim said that the project was borne out of the Mushin LGA corps members’ passion to fight the ravaging virus. The booth, which according to them, could be used in government offices, market place, schools and organisations, is automated to spray/decontaminate people, take people’s temperature and tell their COVID- 19 status at the same time.

 

They further explained: “It has an embedded programming as it has a data that can record the number of people that used the booth or disinfected or tested; the volume of sanitizer used or remaining, and the status of the users either positive or negative, which are shown by the blue, green and red indicators.

 

“The green indicator shows that the system is working; blue indicates that the user is free, while red indicator shows that the user is positive. Though the machine is automated, the sanitizer can also be filled manually. The users do not have to touch anything on the booth as they just need to pass through it and follow the indicators which are shown on a screen.”

