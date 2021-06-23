Lagos: NYSC takes medical outreach to Ayobo, harps on healthy living

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday said that the scheme would continue to contribute its quota to the wellbeing and healthy living of Nigerians, particularly the rural dwellers. He disclosed this yesterday while flagging-off the three-day NYSC medical outreach programme tagged; “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD),” at Atan Nla, a sleepy community in Ayobo, Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. The HIRD, an initiative of the NYSC, offered free healthcare services, through free medical tests and distribution of free drugs to people in the rural communities, who were unable to access medical facilities and the funds to procure drugs for treatment of their ailments. A series of medical tests, including blood pressure, sugar level, diabetics, malaria, cervical cancer, TB, hepatitis, respiratory infections, among others, were carried out as well as the distribution of drugs to members of the community, who had turned out in their large numbers for the exercise, which took place at the Baale palace.

Like this: Like Loading...