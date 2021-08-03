Lagos NYSC takes sanitation campaign, cleaning exercise to communities

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme, Mr. Eddy Megwa has reiterated the commitment of the scheme to contribute towards the development, cleanliness and sanitation of the state.

This was as he said that the scheme since its establishment in 1973 has continued to make significant contributions to national development, adding that NYSC is committed to the unity, national cohesion and integration of the country.

Megwa disclosed this while flagging-off the NYSC National Environmental Day, tagged: “2021 Observance of NYSC National Sanitation Day,” organised by the NYSC at Ipodo Market in Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.

According to him, the national environmental sanitation exercise is a unique initiative of the NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Ibahim Shuaibu, designed for corps members to reach out and clean to the nation.

The Coordinator, who noted that the national environmental sanitation programme was carried out across all the states of the federation on Saturday, July 24, but not in Lagos State because of the local government councils’ election in the state, said that the Ipodo Market 8in the heart of Ikeja, the state capital, was discovered to be very dirty.

“We have specifically found out that this market, which is being patronized by Lagosians and corps members, is dirty and we decided to make it clean. That is why we are here today.

You can see our corps members with spades, rakes, parkers, dustbins and wheelbarrows packing the dirt and cleaning the market,” Megwa added.

While saying that Lagos as a mega city must remain excellent as a pride of the nation and the corps members must be part of this, he promised that the environmental sanitation exercise, which was being carried out simultaneously across all the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Government Development Areas in the state, would be sustained monthly in other locations which needed to be cleaned.

“The NYSC is on ground to contribute its quota to the environmental cleanliness of Lagos City. The scheme is out today to make a national statement by supporting the government to make the country clean. It is a national commitment to the development of the country. What NYSC is saying is that Lagos must be made clean,” he stressed.

He, therefore, urged other Lagosians to join the NYSC to keep the state clean, even as the state Commissioner for Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations, who was represented by Mr. Idowu Saheed, reiterated the support of the state government to NYSC and all its activities.

Also, the Iya Oloja of Obada Market in Ipodo, Mrs. Folorunso Taibat, who joined the corps members and other market leaders in the exercise, however, lauded the NYSC scheme for initiating the programme, which she described as laudable. She specifically sought for the sustenance of the environmental sanitation exercise in the market and other markets in the state, saying it should be carried out at least twice or three times in a month.

The corps members carried out campaign posters with various inscriptions such as “Be a part of the solution, not part of the pollution”;

“We are committed to keep Lagos clean”; “Join NYSC to keep Lagos clean”; “We must keep Lagos clean”; and “Lagos is an excellent city, keep it clean,” among others.

Like this: Like Loading...