Lagos: NYSC tasks corps members on good conduct

The 2021 Batch 2 Stream A corps members deployed to Lagos State for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, have been advised to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to ensure that they are responsible and worthy in learning and character as graduates. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa during the swearing-in of the corps members at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp of the scheme. No fewer than 1,533 corps members out of 2,300 deployed to the state for the service year, according to him, had so far registered and undertook the oath of allegiance of the scheme.

The Coordinator, who noted that registration was still ongoing and that 472 male and 1,061 female corps members had registered, said they are allowed to come to the camp in bits due to the COVID- 19 pandemic in order not to congest the camp. The Lagos State Chief Judge was represented at the ceremony by Justice Owolabi Dabiri.

On the relocation of the NYSC camp to its permanent Orientation Camp, the Coordinator, who lauded the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ensuring that the state Orientation Camp habitable and conducive for corps members, said: “The Governor of Lagos State is excited and interested at fixing the Orientation Camp and he is doing everything possible to complete the project for the NYSC to move in no distance time.”

