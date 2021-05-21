Metro & Crime

Lagos: NYSC tasks corps members on good conduct

The 2021 Batch 2 Stream A corps members deployed to Lagos State for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, have been advised to be good ambassadors of the scheme and to ensure that they are responsible and worthy in learning and character as graduates.
The call was made Friday by the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa during the swearing-in of the corps members at the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp of the scheme.
No fewer than 1,533 corps members out of 2,300 deployed to the state for the service year, according to him, had so far registered and undertook the oath of allegiance of the scheme.
The Coordinator, who noted that registration was still ongoing and that 472 male and 1,061 female corps members had registered, said they are allowed to come to the camp in bits due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order not to congest the camp.
The Lagos State Chief Judge was represented at the ceremony by Justice Owolabi Dabiri.
He said: “Registration is still ongoing. The NYSC recognised the COVID-19 and for that reason the orientation camp is segmented for corps members to come in bits so that we do not congest the camp.
“That is why the corps members are coming in bits, and as they come into the camp they undergo the COVID-19 test in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in preparation for registration.”
While declaring open the camping programme, Megwa also challenged the corps members to be ready to take over the governance of the country by ensuring paradigm shift as agents of change that will fast track good governance and development of the country as they have continued to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s political growth by participating in the election process.

