Lagos, Oando partner on electric mass transit buses introduction

Oando, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider has recorded another milestone with its signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), theLagos StateGovernmentagency tasked with planning, implementing, regulating and franchising sustainable integrated public transport in Lagos, on April 28.

The MoU establishes a partnership between Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy business of Oando, and Lagos State in her journey to becoming a sustainable city via the rollout of electric mass transit buses, supporting charging infrastructure and service centers (EV Infrastructure Ecosystem).

With over 25 million residents, Lagos is the most populous city in Africa and among the top ten of the world’s fastest-growing megacities. Over the last decade, the number of vehicles on Lagos roads have quadrupled, yet studies suggest that Lagos could become the world’s most populated city by 2100 with as many as 100 million residents; and as the city grows, so will the number of vehicles.

This upward trajectory in vehicle numbers poses a significant challenge as transportation has been identified as the key contributing sector at circa 23% to 30% in annual CO2 emissions. In addition, the automotive future is looking increasingly electric globally, due to growing regulatory moves, including forthcoming bans on sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, changing consumer behaviour, and ongoing improvements in battery and charging technology. By 2035, the world’s major automotivemarkets— theUnitedStates, European Union, and China—are expected to sell only Electric Vehicles (EVs), and by 2050, 80% of the world’s vehicle sales are expected to be electric. This laudable partnership will form part of several interventions such as the Lagos state blue and red rail, that would set the tone for the gradual decarbonisation of the road transport sector by Lagos state.

Commenting on the MoU signing, the Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said: “Oando Clean Energy came to us with a comprehensive solution that went beyond electric mass transit buses to include supporting infrastructure, and this was key for us, as the full remit of an EV support ecosystem is the only way to achieve success. “This initiative will not only accelerate the Government’s transportation agenda, but also positively impact the health of Lagosians and the environment. “The Oando brand comes with know-how and experience, and we are relying on this to successfully move from MoU signing to actual implementation that will in the medium to long term benefit over 22 million Lagos commuters. We look forward to a very robust and fruitful partnership.” The initiative reinforces the importance of Public Private Partnerships in enabling the continent to actualise its industrialisation goals. Across Africa, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has become increasingly critical as both a funding and operational mechanism for social and economic infrastructure.

It’s a well-known fact that public infrastructure and service needs exceed the capability of Government budgets. This is true in virtually every area of public life across the world, from highways to waterworks. It is for this reason andmore that Public Private Partnerships are increasingly relied on to enhance the abilities of Governments in addressing pressing public needs and improving the overall quality of life for her citizens. This is not the first time that Oando has partnered with the state government nor the first time it’s created a blueprint for others to adopt in the realm of cleaner energy solutions. In the past, through its erstwhile mid-stream vehicle, Oando Gas & Power (OGP), today rebranded Axxela, the company pioneered private sector gas pipeline development in 2007 and championed the development of Independent Power Plants (IPPs) including the Akute and Alausa IPPs powering Lagos Water Cooperation and the Lagos State secretariat respectively.

While commenting on the launch, the Chairman, Oando Clean Energy, Adewale Tinubu, said: “Oando Clean Energy was born out of a need to curate the best energy mix to propel Nigeria and indeed Africa, to its full potential. “As a company, Oando has always championed Public-Private Partnerships as fundamental to Nigeria’s industrialisation. Through the signing of this MoU, we are revolutionizing the landscape of mobility by pioneering e-mobility in Lagos. “Furthermore, we remain dedicated to achieving our national commitment to net-zero by 2060, ending energy deficiencies and further propelling the country to an industrialized phase through decentralized and sustainable energy systems. “We are excited to be embarking on this journey with Lagos State and must commend their foresight and willingness to forge a template for others to follow. “It’s easy to be perturbed by the perceived challenges that come with the mega-city status tag, but by taking this bold step, Lagos is showing the continent what is indeed possible and giving other cities the impetus to redefine today how to build a public transport system for the future.” “Today, investments in more sustainable transport infrastructure solutions can deliver environmental, social and economic benefits beyond a reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. “In the medium to long term, it will unlock job opportunities, promote knowledge transfer and kick start Lagos State and hopefully other States across the nation to leapfrog in terms of mass public transport infrastructure. In a concluding statement at the signing, the Commissioner for Transport, Lagos State, Dr. Fred Oladeyinde said: “With an understanding that transportation is a key emitter of greenhouse gases in Nigeria, we developed a strategy to cut greenhouse gases by 50 per cent. “A key component of this strategy was identifying and developing a more robust mass transit system for Lagos that would include rail and waterways amongst others. Using electricity to power mass transit is a step in the right direction, and from there we would gradually transit to private cars. This is just the beginning, there is still a lot more to come on stream. I commend LAMATA and Oando on this MoU signing, and both parties can be rest assured that they have my full backing to ensure success.”

