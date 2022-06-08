Business

Lagos, Oando to roll out electric mass transit buses

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Government in partnership with Oando subsidiary, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), will roll out electric mass transit buses in the state. The agreement between the two parties was signed on Monday. According to a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by Oando, the oil firm will support the electric bus initiative with the deployment of charging infrastructure and service centers (EV Infrastructure Ecosystem) across Lagos. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Monday, and revealed in the statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The company was however silent on when the buses will be rolled out. The announcement followed last week’s meeting organised by interstate transport firm, GIG Mobility, among stakeholders in the transport industry. In his remark during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and Oando, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said: “With an understanding that transportation is a key emitter of greenhouse gases in Nigeria, we developed a strategy to cut greenhouse gases by 50%. “A key component of this strategy was identifying and developing a more robust mass transit system for Lagos that would include rail and waterways amongst others. Using electricity to power mass transit is a step in the right direction, and from there we would gradually transit to private cars.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aba first business mall ready for opening, says developer

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

The developer of the Enyimba Mall Outlet Shops, Aba, Abia State, Mr. Chiedozie Njoku, said that the project will soon be officially commissioned, adding that unofficially the mall is open and running. The developer who thanked the Abia State government for the major role it played towards the realization of the mall, however, explained that […]
Business

Landing fee: Lagos to slam N.5m penalty on importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After much counter attacks, Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority (LSWLFCA) has introduced penalties against importers and truckers who resist collection of wharf landing fees at the port access roads. Truck owners and freight forwarders had complained that the method employed by officials of LSWLFCA in collecting the fee had caused hardship, losses and […]
Business

Telecoms: Driving financial inclusion with efficient regulation

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

From the initial 80 per cent target, Nigeria is hoping to achieve 95 per cent financial inclusion by the year 2024. Telecommunications has been identified as the key enabler of this target and, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission, more regulatory efforts are being channeled towards this national goal. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Although Nigeria missed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica