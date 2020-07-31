Lagos observes symbolic Eid Prayers

…as Chief Imam urges Nigerians to pray for end of pandemic

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Chief Imam, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla Friday observed the symbolic Eid prayers to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, calling on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after the two-rakat prayers held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Namdi Azikwe Street on Lagos Island, Abou-Nolla said Nigerians must continue to thank Allah for the gift of life in spite of the pandemic that have claimed several other lives.

At the Eid prayers, which was not attended by the dignitaries and notable Muslim lawmakers, member of state executive council, the Imam, who also prayed for those whose lives had been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Nigerians to continue to pray to God Almighty for protection and to heal the land of the pandemic. He said compliance with the directives of the state government and other relevant agencies was the best strategy to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Chief Imam said: “We equally enjoin all Muslims, that this is the time for us to pray to Allah, for Allah to help us resolve this COVID-19, for Allah to heal our land and for Allah to protect us. Those that we have lost during this period too, we pray Allah to forgive their sins. We pray to Allah to accept them as part of the people of Jannah.

“We equally advise all Muslims that we need to follow the guidelines. It is important for us as Muslims, which Allah commanded us that we need to follow Allah, follow the prophet and follow those in authority. Whatever guidelines they give to us in respect of hand washing, social distancing, sanitising our hands, we need to follow the guidelines.

“We need to be discipline as people, that what can guide us as a nation, we need to be able to sacrifice, then sacrifice for the nation. There is no success without sacrifice, so we need to sacrifice for our nation.”

Abou-Nolla also charged the Muslim faithful to learn from Prophet Iibrahim by fulfilling their promises and be faithful to God Almighty.

The cleric prayed for the leaders in the state, especially the Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his entire cabinet who had been in the forefront of this pandemic, praying to to Allah to continue to guide and protect them.

