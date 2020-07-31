Metro & Crime

Lagos observes symbolic Eid Prayers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as Chief Imam urges Nigerians to pray for end of pandemic

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Chief Imam, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla Friday observed the symbolic Eid prayers to mark the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, calling on Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking after the two-rakat prayers held at the Lagos Central Mosque, Namdi Azikwe Street on Lagos Island, Abou-Nolla said Nigerians must continue to thank Allah for the gift of life in spite of the pandemic that have claimed several other lives.
At the Eid prayers, which was not attended by the dignitaries and notable Muslim lawmakers, member of state executive council, the Imam, who also prayed for those whose lives had been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, urged Nigerians to continue to pray to God Almighty for protection and to heal the land of the pandemic. He said compliance with the directives of the state government and other relevant agencies was the best strategy to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The Chief Imam said: “We equally enjoin all Muslims, that this is the time for us to pray to Allah, for Allah to help us resolve this COVID-19, for Allah to heal our land and for Allah to protect us. Those that we have lost during this period too, we pray Allah to forgive their sins. We pray to Allah to accept them as part of the people of Jannah.
“We equally advise all Muslims that we need to follow the guidelines. It is important for us as Muslims, which Allah commanded us that we need to follow Allah, follow the prophet and follow those in authority. Whatever guidelines they give to us in respect of hand washing, social distancing, sanitising our hands, we need to follow the guidelines.
“We need to be discipline as people, that what can guide us as a nation, we need to be able to sacrifice, then sacrifice for the nation. There is no success without sacrifice, so we need to sacrifice for our nation.”
Abou-Nolla also charged the Muslim faithful to learn from Prophet Iibrahim by fulfilling their promises and be faithful to God Almighty.
The cleric prayed for the leaders in the state, especially the Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his entire cabinet who had been in the forefront of this pandemic, praying to to Allah to continue to guide and protect them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: Gunmen invade wedding ceremony, kill 19 guests

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Baba Negedu KADUNA At least 19 people were killed when gunmen invaded a wedding ceremony and opened fire on invited guests in Kaduna.   The attack occurred at Kukum Daji village in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.   It was learnt that the attack occurred about 10:30p.m. on Sunday when the guests […]
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Metro & Crime

Man disguises as Briton to swindle Asian women…acquires house, cars with proceeds

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…acquires house, cars with proceeds Operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a 35 year-old man, Ugochukwu Ezerim over internet fraud. The suspect, who was arrested recently at Oke-Aro area of Ogun State after several months of surveillance, was said to have defrauded many foreign nationals of hard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: