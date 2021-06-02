Lagos, Ogun no longer criminals’ haven –AIG Kokumo

New Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, has said that Lagos and Ogun states would no longer be conducive for criminals. Kokumo disclosed this on Monday while resuming at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan.

The AIG said the warning was clear as his mission was to detect, prevent and fight crime and criminals in Lagos and Ogun states with seriousness and dedication. He said: “We know too well that Ogun State is a gateway state. We have trans-border criminals coming in through Idiroko. We also know too well that criminals cross into Lagos through the Seme border and we will not tolerate all this. “We are here to prevent crime; we are here to detect crime. We are here to fight crime and criminals and we will not fail the good people of Lagos and Ogun states.

“We will do that having at the back of our mind, a very healthy respect for the rights of the citizens. We will fight criminals to the best of our capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to let resident criminals in Lagos and Ogun know that these places are no longer places for them to operate with impunity. We will equally send signals to criminals in contiguous states to Lagos and Ogun to let them know the states are no longer where they can operate.” Kokumo also said that security strategies would be updated as every police formation would be reactivated to tackle crime through the air, land and water.

