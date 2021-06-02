Metro & Crime

Lagos, Ogun no longer criminals’ haven –AIG Kokumo

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

New Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, has said that Lagos and Ogun states would no longer be conducive for criminals. Kokumo disclosed this on Monday while resuming at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan.

The AIG said the warning was clear as his mission was to detect, prevent and fight crime and criminals in Lagos and Ogun states with seriousness and dedication. He said: “We know too well that Ogun State is a gateway state. We have trans-border criminals coming in through Idiroko. We also know too well that criminals cross into Lagos through the Seme border and we will not tolerate all this. “We are here to prevent crime; we are here to detect crime. We are here to fight crime and criminals and we will not fail the good people of Lagos and Ogun states.

“We will do that having at the back of our mind, a very healthy respect for the rights of the citizens. We will fight criminals to the best of our capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to let resident criminals in Lagos and Ogun know that these places are no longer places for them to operate with impunity. We will equally send signals to criminals in contiguous states to Lagos and Ogun to let them know the states are no longer where they can operate.” Kokumo also said that security strategies would be updated as every police formation would be reactivated to tackle crime through the air, land and water.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Man, 60, defiles eight-year-old girl in Niger

Author Daniel Atori and Adewumi Ademiju

•Another remanded for raping teenager in Ekiti A 60-year-old man, Haruna Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Niger State for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl after luring her with N100.   This was as a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday remanded a 28-year-old man, Shola Oguntuase, for allegedly defiling a […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Lagos to demolish 250 houses at Aboru

Author Muritala Ayinla

…says no compensation for owners Lagos State government yesterday said it would demolish over 250 houses for the construction of a canal and drainages at Aboru area of the metropolis. The state, however, said it was not going to pay compensation to the owners of structures to be demolished. It said it was ready to […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of six appeals eviction from matrimonial home

Author Akeem Nafiu

A mother of six adults, Mrs. Agnes Ikpea, has asked the Court of Appeal in Benin, Edo State, to void an order which her estranged husband, Chief Leemon Ikpea, relied on to evict her from her matrimonial home.   Leemon had filed a petition at the Edo State High Court in Benin in which he […]

