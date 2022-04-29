News

Lagos, Ogun, Oyo PDP guber aspirants screened in Ibadan

Eleven aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 gubernatorial elections in three Southwest states, namely: Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States, yesterday presented themselves for screening before a committee set up by the party. The 7- man screening committee led by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, sat at the Southwest PDP Secretariat, old Bodija, Ibadan.

The aspirants from Ogun state are: Segun Sowunmi; Jimi Lawal and Oladipupo Adebutu, while two aspirants from Oyo state are Hazeem Gbolarumi and the state Governor Seyi Makinde. Six aspirants from Lagos state are: David Kolawole; Shamsideen Dosumu; Jimi Karmal; AbdulAzeez Adediran; Adedeji Doherty and Rhodes Gbadebo.

 

