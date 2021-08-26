News

Lagos, Ogun police partner to tackle crime on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The police in Ogun and Lagos states are set to launch a joint security patrol team to battle criminal activities in the border areas of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The new Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 that was made up of Ogun and Lagos states, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this yesterday during his familiarisation tour of Ogun State police command. Kokumo, who was replacing retired AIG Ahmed Ilyasu, said the reason for this joint operations team was that when he came on board, he observed that there were reports of traffic robbery in the long bridge area of the expressway.

He also hinted that he had spoken to the Commissioners of Police of the two states for the need for a joint operation plan to combat traffic robbery in the area. He said: “I observed on my resumption as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2 that there were reports of robbery in traffic along the long bridge on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway on the way to Mowe.

On this observation, we were asked to form a joint operation of Lagos and Ogun police personnel to address this and you will have observed that in a little time, it has become a thing of the past; we are no longer experiencing robbery along that road.

