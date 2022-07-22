News

Lagos, Ogun sign MoU on 31km Redline Rail Project

Lagos and Ogun states have signed a Memoradum of Understanding (MoU) on the construction of a 31km redline passenger rail connecting the two states. The Secretary to Ogun State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday, said the rail service which stretches from Oyingbo in Lagos State to Agbado in Ogun State, will commence operation in the first quarter of 2023. Talabi noted the project is another significant achievement in the series of developments engendered by the Lagos/Ogun Joint Commission. He added that the development was another achievement from the robust understanding and synergy between the governors of Lagos and Ogun States in taking advantage of their proximity to better their economies and the lives of their citizens.

Talabi said: “The two states have the understanding that what benefits one, benefits the other and what brings convenience to one will mean the same for the other due to their close proximity. Integration of the transport system between the two states is highly probable for the benefits of both states.”

Speaking with journalists after the signing of the MoU, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, explained that the redline rail project is 31km, the first phase of 25km stretch from Oyingbo to Agbado already being constructed will be completed by the end of 2022 while passenger operations will commence in first quarter of 2023. Oladeinde added that a train station and depot is being built in Ogun State, noting that the project will create a lot of employment opportunities and huge investment within the corridor for the states.

 

