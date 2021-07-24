Lagos, Ogun vote as LASIEC declares readiness for polls

The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), has said that the smart card readers and PVC will be used in the council elections in the state. She said voting process will start by 8am and end by 3pm today. While stating that LASIEC was fully prepared for the local government election that holds in the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas LCDA in the state, Justice Phillips said that 15 political parties will participate in the election.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Phillips said persons living with disabilities would be adequately assisted in the election process. She noted that the elderly, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers will also be given preference in casting their ballots.

According to Phillips, the council elections in the state will be conducted in line with COVID-19 protocols. She said the commission will enforce the use of facemask at all polling units. She further stated that the commission will ensure the provision of infrared thermometers, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, disinfection of chairs, tables and work areas for the safety of voters and electoral officials. She also assured residents of adequate security during and after the process. “Security of lives and properties before, during and after the elections is fundamental and is being given topmost priority.

Electorate and Lagosians are being assured that there will be adequate security beyond the exercise. “Members of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Neighborhood Watch shall be the first responders, while the joint forces of Operation MESSA shall equally be on standby. The commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful, free, fair and credible election that is devoid of violence, intimidation or harassment,” she said. Meanwhile, local government elections would also hold today in the 238 wards of the 20 local government areas in Ogun State, while movement was restricted from 8am to 3pm.

