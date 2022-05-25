Lagos Okada Ban: On June 1 we stand

Last week, the Lagos State Government (LASG) announced the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada on some highways in the state with effect from Wednesday, June 1, this year. The ban is informed by the public displeasure over the excesses of some of them across the state.

The referred excesses include total disregard to traffic rules and regulations resulting in accidents as well as the possession of dangerous weapons, physical assault on the motoring and commuting public even when the Okada operators are the offending parties.

Though belated, New Telegraph commends the LASG for its decision, which would help check the menace that Okada operations have become in the state. The failure to enforce a previous ban has had some negative implication culminating in the recent murder of a sound engineer in the Lekki axis of Lagos over a paltry N100. We are aware of the reported move by the Okada operators and their allies to persuade the LASG to reverse itself. One of the carrots said to be dangled before the state government is the promise to throw their weight behind Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu in order to ensure his second term next year.

However, as enticing as the carrot could be, some factors would help put possible reversal beyond human contemplation. No group could singlehandedly be certain of giving a second-term to any office-seeker. Such is usually a function of the ability to secure votes from diverse groups on the strength of the people-oriented policies of an administration. Interestingly, the ban on Okada operators on some highways in the state falls into such a classification. The operation of commercial motorcycles in Lagos State is in dire need of prompt regulation, given the disturbing recklessness of some of the operators.

Their ban on some designated highways in Lagos State may be an introduction to a series of regulatory measures that may be in the offing in response to the cries of a traumatised public. Some of the Okada operatives do not seem to be interested in safe riding.

They disregard traffic rules and regulations with impunity and when apprehended, they resort to the use of their social network. Security operatives, who are either their relatives or friends, are quickly reached to influence their prompt release to continue to be a menace to the society. Should the operation of Okadas continue without regulation, the economic activity would lead to an all-comer’s affair and the blossoming of the existing excesses.

It is also quite obvious that some of the Okada operators are not Nigerians. Who facilitated their passage into Lagos State? Did they even meet the relevant immigration requirements at the ports of entry to enter the country? While we still identify with the right of every Nigerian to live in a place of his/her choice, such right should not be abused. A seemingly uncontrolled migration into Lagos State is counterproductive and leaves the entire country as a loser.

It does not make for an orderly society as Lagos State is being made to exceed her capacity. Its facilities are being tremendously overstretched with crime rate shooting up in a manner that the law enforcement agents are continuously challenged. We wish to state without ambiguity that migration should be regulated.

On no account should Lagos State be the destination of an army of persons whose number has continuously subjected the facilities to pressure. Foreigners should not only have their nationalities ascertained but should also meet the relevant immigration requirements before coming into Lagos State while they are to obey the laws of the country including the traffic rules and regulations. The 35 other states of the Federation should not go to sleep as to unleash an endless battalion of their indigenes in Lagos State as economic refugees.

The other states of the Federation should go beyond the payment of paying staff salaries to the creation of industrial clusters and extension of tax-holidays to their entrepreneurs. Such would help pave the way for the economic growth and development of their states.

The referred realistic policy formulation would help lure away a sea of persons including Okada operators to their states to engage in safer and more dignifying and rewarding economic activities New Telegraph urges the LASG not to lower her guard in its commitment to ensure a sustained regulation of the operation of Okada in the state. The LASG should through its lawful agencies begin an evaluation of the remaining Okada operators on the highways in the state.

Those found to be incapable of observing the traffic rules and regulations as well as other laws of a civilised society should be compelled to channel their energy into vocations that they are more suitable for. It is imperative for the Lagos State Bus Services (LSBC) to up its game by overhauling its perceived dwindling operations.

LSBS should make buses available on all m routes to provide more effective and efficient services to the populace. Lagos State actually needs a regulated transportation system for the safety of all. This begins on Wednesday, June 1. And on June 1 we stand.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...