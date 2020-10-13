News

Lagos okays full schools' reopening

Lagos State government has announced the resumption of all the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state beginning from 19th October, 2020.

 

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said the physical resumption which was for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools. The Commissioner said that the decision was taken after careful deliberation and consultation with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

 

She said: “All public and private Schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Ministry of Education.

 

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.

 

“While welcoming and wishing the pupil/ students in the State a successful and fruitful new academic session, the Honourable Commissioner enjoins school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.”

