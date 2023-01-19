Metro & Crime

Lagos: One dead as building partially collapses

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

 

One person was killed on Wednesday evening when a storey building partially collapsed in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at number 12, Aromire Avenue, opposite Dominos Pizza, Ikeja.

An eyewitness disclosed that a male, reported to be a welder, lost his life at the scene. His remains had been recovered and removed from the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the corpse of the welder had been evacuated from the area.

According to him: ” The Agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by Kums Mart, was being worked on by labourers resulting in a partial collapse.

“An adult male, reported to be a welder, lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

“Post disaster accesment conducted by the Agency’s LRT indicate that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.

“The building has been cordoned off and LASBCA and the Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tony Olofu resumes as 31st Anambra CP

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

A new Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, has resumed in Anambra State as the 31st State CP, replacing CP Christopher Owolabi, who has been redeployed to another police command. In his address to the press, he said: “It is my pleasure to address you today, 16th September, 2021, as the 31st Commissioner of Police, Anambra […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 3 Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Three students of the Kogi State Polytechnic including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday Morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Also abducted is a Lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of Kogi State. Eyewitness account confirmed that the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 12, injure seven in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu and Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Military neutralises three bandits, rescues 26 victims     At least 12 people were killed while seven others were injured when gunmen invaded communities in Kaduna State. Several villagers were still unaccounted for. The attack took place at Kidandan and Kadai villages in Giwa Local Government Area.   The attackers besieged the community in their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica