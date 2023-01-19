Lagos: One dead as building partially collapses

Taiwo Jimoh

One person was killed on Wednesday evening when a storey building partially collapsed in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at number 12, Aromire Avenue, opposite Dominos Pizza, Ikeja.

An eyewitness disclosed that a male, reported to be a welder, lost his life at the scene. His remains had been recovered and removed from the scene.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the corpse of the welder had been evacuated from the area.

According to him: ” The Agency responded to distress calls and upon arrival, discovered that a storey building formerly occupied by Kums Mart, was being worked on by labourers resulting in a partial collapse.

“An adult male, reported to be a welder, lost his life instantly at the scene. His remains were recovered and removed from the scene.

“Post disaster accesment conducted by the Agency’s LRT indicate that the building is stable and does not pose a threat to other buildings around.

“The building has been cordoned off and LASBCA and the Nigeria Police have been contacted for further action.”

